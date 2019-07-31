Wildfire burning south of Cranbrook

A large plume of smoke became visible from the community on Wednesday afternoon

A small wildfire is burning south of Cranbrook in a remote area of the Gold Creek drainage on Wednesday afternoon.

A visible plume of smoke is visibile from the community, but it has been acknowledged by the BC Wildfire Service and is estimated at three hectares and suspected lightning-caused.

More to come.

