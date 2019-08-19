Wildfire burning outside of Port Alberni

Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire near Loon Lake outside of Port Alberni.

Coastal Fire is on scene of a #BCwildfire which is highly visible from @cityportalberni Presently the fire is out of control but is burning uphill away from town. #albernivalley pic.twitter.com/U4ICdlulLg — Port Alberni Fire (@portalbernifire) August 19, 2019

The Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD) confirmed on Twitter on Monday afternoon that the Coastal Fire Centre is currently on the scene of a wildfire burning just outside of town.

The fire is reportedly out of control, but “burning uphill away from town.”

More to come…

