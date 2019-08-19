A wildfire is visible from Port Alberni. (PAFD/Twitter)

Wildfire burning outside of Port Alberni

Coastal Fire Centre on scene

Fire crews are currently responding to a wildfire near Loon Lake outside of Port Alberni.

The Port Alberni Fire Department (PAFD) confirmed on Twitter on Monday afternoon that the Coastal Fire Centre is currently on the scene of a wildfire burning just outside of town.

The fire is reportedly out of control, but “burning uphill away from town.”

