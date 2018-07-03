Smoke from a four-hectare wildfire rises over Tugwell Creek. (Photo by Parvez Kumar)

Wildfire burning near Sooke

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek today.

  • Jul. 3, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

More than 20 firefighters are battling a small wildfire near Tugwell Creek today.

The four-hectare fire started yesterday around 5 p.m. on private forestry land and is still burning this morning.

The fire is out of control, but two water tenders are on site and firefighters are monitoring it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and B.C. Wildfire Services say more details are expected by this afternoon.

READ MORE: Crews fighting wildfire near Nanaimo Lakes

To report a Wildfire, please call 1-800-663-5555.

Previous story
Body found on Port Edward shoreline
Next story
Crews fighting wildfire west of Nanaimo Lakes

Just Posted

VIDEO: Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood records two top-three finishes at Harry Jerome Classic

 

Wildfire burning near Sooke

  • 12 hours ago

 

Calls to police increase as summer begins

 

Change is coming for Chilliwack city council

 

Most Read