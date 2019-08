A .2 hectare wildfire is burning out of control near Chase. (BC Wildfire Service image)

Firefighters with the BC Wildfire Service are responding to a .2 hectare blaze near Chase.

The fire, burning out of control as of Friday morning, Aug. 2, is approximately five kilometres north-west of Chase. It is reported to have been lightning caused.

The Kamloops Fire Centre reports three personnel are responding.

