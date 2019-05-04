Wildfire burning in Hagensborg

A wildfire is burning behind the Hagensborg Post Office on Sawmill Road tonight. According to witnesses on scene, the fire resulted from a brush pile burning that grew out of control. The Bella Coola, Hagensborg, and Nuxalk Fire Departments are on scene battling the blaze. More updates to come as they are available.
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us