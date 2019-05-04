The Hagensborg, Bella Coola, and Nuxalk Fire Departments are on scene

Wildfire burning in Hagensborg

The fire is located behind the post office on Sawmill Road

A wildfire is burning behind the Hagensborg Post Office on Sawmill Road tonight. According to witnesses on scene, the fire resulted from a brush pile burning that grew out of control. The Bella Coola, Hagensborg, and Nuxalk Fire Departments are on scene battling the blaze. More updates to come as they are available.

