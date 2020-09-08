Wildfire burning at Selous Creek near Nelson

The fire is reported to be contained at 0.5 hectare

The orange marker shows the location of the Selous Creek fire, 3.3 km from Nelson. Map: B.C. Wildfire Service

A wildfire is burning about 3.3 kilometres south of Nelson at Selous Creek.

The fire is 0.5 hectare in size and is being held by BC Wildfire crews who have been there since it was discovered Tuesday morning, according to Mike Daloise of the Nelson Fire Department.

“No spread of the fire is anticipated,” he said, adding that the fire is believed to have been started by a lightning strike three weeks ago.

There are no structures in the vicinity of the fire.

