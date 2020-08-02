Wildfire in West Kelowna. (Photo - Jen Zielinski)

Wildfire burning above Bear Creek Road in West Kelowna

The fire was first reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 2.

A wildfire appears to have sparked in the hill of West Kelowna, above Westside Road near the Bear Creek area.

A helicopter is currently working on dousing the fire.

The blaze is currently not of note on the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

Capital News has reached out to the Kamloops Fire Centre and West Kelowna Fire and Rescue for more information.

Wildfire burning above Bear Creek Road in West Kelowna
