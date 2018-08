New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

BC Wildfire Service is now assessing a new wildfire burning on Gottfriedsen Mountain, 24 kilometers west of West Kelowna and 8 kilometers north of Highway 97.

No structures are threatened at this time.

