Wilderness…just a step away.

Wilderness really is just a step away in the beautiful North Thompson Valley of British Columbia.

Our valley is a sparkling gem in B.C.’s crown where you can elevate your heart rate in the Sun Peaks Alpine, visit Blue River a jewel of the Yellowhead, or have your breath taken away at Emperor Falls along the Berg Lake Trail in Mount Robson Provincial Park.

Thanks to North Thompson Valley Marketing – a partnership between the Lower North Thompson Tourism, Tourism Sun Peaks, Tourism Wells Gray, Tourism Valemount and the Thompson Nicola Regional District the third issue of the North Thompson Valley Visitor Guide is now available.

This impressive visitor guide was produced by Black Press; handling layout, advertising sales, and ad design. A large portion of the production was completed at the North Thompson Star/Journal office in Barriere by graphic design artist Lisa Quiding and Kiana Noble.

This full colour glossy 46 page guide is already available on racks throughout B.C. and other provinces where tourists can find out all of the amazing scenics and fun things to do that our valley has to offer.

Special sections cover Sun Peaks, Barriere/Lower North Thompson, Clearwater/Wells Gray, Blue River, Valemount, as well as a two page map of the valley and a list of events from January through December.

You’ll also find a list of the top 15 experiences in the North Thompson Valley, plus a list of iconic experiences not to be missed in each area, and full colour informative advertising on where to stay, eat, play, or find everything a touring traveler might require.

Better yet is the fact that all of this amazing information, beautiful photographs, North Thompson Valley information and more can also be found by going to: NorthThompson.ca or #norththompson.

If you would like a copy of this keeper North Thompson Valley Vacation Guide, stop in at the North Thompson Star/Journal in Barriere or the Clearwater Times office in Clearwater. You will also find the guides in valley businesses and tourist outlets.

Wilderness…just a step away.