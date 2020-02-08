Wild winter fun to be had in Elkford

The District of Elkford is hosting their cornerstone winter event, Winter in the Wild, from February 14-16 this year.

Winter in the Wild is a District of Elkford event that involves collaboration and activities from many of Elkford’s community groups. While the district orchestrates the event, temporary program and marketing coordinator Erin Markowiak-McDonell noted that “the true credit and the reason for the event’s success belongs to the amazing community groups, volunteers and sponsors who make it all happen.”

The district provides the use of facilities needed to host the various events as well as assists with the advertising and helping community groups to bring their big ideas to fruition. This year, the events are numerous and varied. Skating parties, fireworks, snow sculpture contests, a pancake breakfast, a sno-ball tournament, a craft fair and a disco dance pool party are just a small sampling of the events on offer in Elkford over the Family Day long weekend.

“What better way to celebrate winter and B.C. Family Day than with your community, family and friends,” said Markowiak-McDonell. “Winter in the Wild has an activity for everyone, whether you are interested in outdoor or indoor, active or more leisurely activities, no matter your age. Winter in the Wild is a testament to why Elkford is a great place to work, play and live.”

This is the eighth annual Winter in the Wild event in its current form. Before the event became what it is today, the District of Elkford celebrated winter festivals in various forms for years. According to Markowiak-McDonell, “year after year the event has continued to flourish and has grown into its current form and continues to gain more traction every year.”

When looking forward to this year’s festival, Markowiak-McDonell said “it is an awesome display of community pride, citizen involvement, and the welcoming nature of our community.”

For a full list of Winter in the Wild activities, locations and times you can visit the District of Elkford website at Elkford.ca, their Facebook page, or page four in today’s edition of The Free Press.