Wild Goose Lake Fire estimated at 6,600

Fire is growing southward, according to FIO

The Wild Goose Lake is now estimated at 6,600 hectares.

“The Wild Goose Lake fire has been experiencing increased wind overnight and throughout the day and is growing southward,” says Fire Information Officer Robyn Clark.

A new fire is also listed in the Churn Creek Protected area.

The Cariboo Regional District put one property on evacuation alert today relating to the Wild Goose Lake fire.

The fire is listed as 30 per cent contained, with 39 firefighters, 2 helicopters and four pieces of heavy equipment on site.

