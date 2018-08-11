Wild Goose Fire Lake evacuation order. Alerts have been expanded

The fire is currently estimated 6,600 hectares

  • Aug. 11, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE (6:20): Thompson-Nicola Regional District issued an evacuation order for parts of the Bonaparte Plateau due to the Wild Goose Lake fire, which is moving rapidly.

Evacuees are instructed to leave immediately and report to the Emergency Reception Centre, located at 306 Lebourdais Street, in Clinton.

The TNRD also recommends turning off the poewr and gas to all appliances, aside from fridges and freezers.

The TNRD has also expanded yesterday’s evacuation alert for the Dog Creek area to include 27 additional properties.

The alert now includes 4385, 4405 and 4415 Big Bar Road, all even numbered homes from 1876 to 1948 Lake Drive, 2629 to 3193 Little Big Bar Road, and all other properties identified on the map.

The TNRD suggests preparing the following when under alert:

-Locate all family members and be prepared to evacuate your residence and property to an identified safe reception center.

-Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (insurance), photographs and immediate care needs for dependants.

-Prepare to move any disabled persons and children.

-Collect pets and pet needs.

-If possible, move livestock to a safe area.

Original story: The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for one property located at the Upper Dog Creek Road and Gustafson Dog Creek FSR intersection.

The Wild Goose Lake fire, located north of Big Bar Creek, has increased to 6,600 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service Wildfires-of-Note page, this fire is in an area with flashy fuels comprised of large grassy areas. That and the wind activity contributed to the increased fire activity.

RELATED: Wild Goose Lake Fire estimated at 6,600 hectares

The CRD suggests to prepare the following when under alert:

-Have a plan to transport all family members or co-workers outside of the area, should the area be brought under evacuation order.

-Keep essential items readily available for a quick departure; including medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependents and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc).

-Ensure that any dependents are prepared for departure.

-Move pets and livestock to a safe area.

-Ensure that you have accommodation options for your family, if possible. A Reception Centre will be made available if required.

-Monitor reliable news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centers and the CRD’s channels on Facebook and cariboord.ca.

beth.audet@100milefreepress.net

