Wild ARC seeks frozen fish donations for wildlife

The BC SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre is looking for donations of frozen fish for animals such as the river otter. (BC SPCA Wild ARC Facebook)

Are you still trying to figure out what to do with that freezer-burnt fish at the back of your freezer?

The SPCA Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC) is more than happy to take it off your hands during its annual fish derby.

Wild ARC is collecting frozen fish to help feed its wild patients from now until April 14.

“Every year we get approximately 140 different species and they all require a specialized diet…a lot of wildlife requires seafood,” said Andrea Wallace, Wild ARC manager. “Fish is a hot commodity here.”

Wallace said raw, unseasoned fish makes a great meal for the many different species that are rehabilitated at the centre.

Community members who donate fish are also entered in a draw for a chance to win one of three prizes.

First prize for the derby is a Fish and Stay package at the Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke and a half-day fishing charter for two with 2 Reel Fishing Adventures and Eagle Eye Outfitters.

Second prize is a $500 Country Grocer gift card and third prize is a Wild ARC mug with a barred owl on it and a deck of playing cards.

Wallace said the animals don’t mind if the fish is freezer-burnt and she noted that if it’s properly packaged, three- to five-year-old fish can also be accepted.

It will help feed several species of animals and birds throughout the year.

“Our river otters are big seafood consumers but we also have seabirds and gulls that eat a lot of fish as well and we also give fish to raccoons for their protein intake,” Wallace said.

Donations can be brought to the Wild ARC facility at 1020 Malloch Rd. any day from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The derby will run until April 14 with the draw for prizes taking place on April 15.

