Wild animal workshop comes to Sooke

Dawn Gibson

Sooke News Mirror

Wildlife rehabilitator Samantha Webb is going to teach the do’s and don’ts when it comes to wild animals at an upcoming discussion in Sooke.

The session, which is being hosted by the Sooke Lions, will take place at the Sooke Community Hall on Monday, April 9.

Webb will talk about how what to do in certain scenarios where people are interacting with wild animals, such as if they see a fawn that looks in distress, or when trying to approach or feed an animal.

“It’s important that we know how to coexist because we don’t want to intrude on the animal domain, and Sam is a very articulate young lady who will provide some great information,” said Sooke Lion Mike Thomas.

The free event runs from 7 to 8 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join.