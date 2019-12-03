WiFi usage, camping top draws for visitors

From the summer and into the fall, camping and WiFi usage were the main reasons travelers came to Burns Lake.

From the summer and into the fall, camping and WiFi usage were the main reasons travelers came to Burns Lake.

Among the 3,863 people who came through between the beginning of August and the end of November, 110 sought WiFi services and 86 came to go camping, according to data from the Burns Lake Visitor Centre.

A total of 76 people came for hiking, 54 came to visit the Southside, 38 came to go fishing, 35 came for mountain biking, 36 came for the local museum and 31 to visit local First Nations.

The majority of self-identified visitors were from the Burns Lake region (306) and the second top origin of visitors was from Europe (130) and then other parts of Canada (61), Alberta (57), non-west coast United States and Mexico (48), Asia/Australia (43) and British Columbia (33).

Most visitors went through in one day (222), 116 stayed for one night, and 89 visitors stayed for one week.

August was the peak month for visitors, when 3,181 were registered. The numbers fell into September until November.

In July, 1,072 came through and 247 in June.

This year saw a much higher number of visitors travelling through Burns Lake compared to 2018. Last year 3,641 people visited and 8,601 visited in 2019 up to the end of November.

The draws for people to come to Burns Lake in 2019 are almost the same as they were one year ago, when the top five reasons for visiting were WiFi usage, camping, hiking, fishing and mountain biking.

