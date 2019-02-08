Wide range of campaign spending disclosed by Chilliwack councillor candidates

Highest election spending in Chilliwack was about $27K, while the lowest was $1,205

The three incumbent Chilliwack city councillors, who were all re-elected in the October election, had election spending in the range of $13,000 to $16,000 for their campaigns. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress file)

Campaign financing disclosures by councillor candidates in Chilliwack point to a wildly divergent range of spending on the 2018 municipal election.

The most spent among the 14 councillor candidates was reported by candidate Debora Soutar. According to disclosure documents from Elections BC, Soutar’s campaign spent $27,942 on her bid for a council seat, while taking in $7,580 in donations and other campaign deposits.

The next most expensive campaign was by Coun. Jeff Shields, who won a seat on council, with $23,188 reported in campaign expenses for the 2018 election, while citing in $22,744 in campaign contributions.

The three incumbents city councillors, who were all re-elected to council in the October election, had election spending in the range of $13,000 to $16,000 for their campaigns.

Coun. Chris Kloot’s campaign shelled out the most among those re-elected, at $16,020, and received $10,550 in total campaign contributions.

Coun. Sue Attrill spent $13,290, with $10,333 in campaign donations from all sources, while Coun. Jason Lum spent $13,695, and had $9,473 in contributions.

In terms of the newly elected city councillors, Coun. Harv Westeringh spent more than the incumbent candidates, disclosing campaign contributions of $17,855, and the exact same amount in campaign expenses, $17,855, according to Elections BC.

Coun. Bud Mercer, reported spending $13,057, with $12,100 in campaign contributions, in the online statements.

Candidate Ken Smith spent $20,282 and received a total of $15,282 in campaign donations from all sources.

Candidate Louis De Jaeger disclosed contributions totalling $7,154, while his expenses were $6,974.

Candidate Terry Cross reported spending $2,206 on the “campaign financing summary” document, but no campaign contributions were noted.

Candidate Patti MacAhonic had similar levels of spending and donations, with $5,311 in campaign spending versus $5,150 in contributions to her campaign, as did candidate Sandy Mathies, who took in $5,149 in total campaign contributions, and had expenses totalling $4,878.

Candidate Lisa Morry saw donations of $2,463 to her campaign, and shelled out $1635.

Candidate Cameron Hull submitted documents stating that he took in and spent the same amount: $1,205.

