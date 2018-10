Fanny packs - those small zip top bags worn slung about the waist from a web belt and favoured by Moms juggling kids and strollers - are in vogue once again, according to the Boston Globe. They range from $15 polyester models to Gucci's $1,100 belt bag or even more expensive quilted leather made by Chanel , Prada or Louis Vuitton with a $1,500 price tag.