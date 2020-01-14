Whose boat is this boat?

Frigid temperatures and windy conditions around the South Okanagan have combined to create rough conditions on the water.

A scene of an ice-covered sailboat in Okanagan Lake has prompted those on social media to inquire about whose watercraft it is.

The boat is in the water near the Summerland Beach RV Park, north of the Summerland neighbourhood of Trout Creek.

Members of the Summerland RCMP detachment and the Penticton RCMP detachment have not received calls about the boat, said Cst. James Grandy of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

