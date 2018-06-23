Whole lotta shakin goin on

For Steve Sogura, what began as a dare a quarter century ago still gets him all shook up.

And just like it always does, Saturday when he got up on stage in front of hundreds of people packed into Okanagan Lake Park, framed by the poster of his idol, the transformation is complete.

“The persona thing starts when you’re putting on your uniform and all your make up and all that stuff and you kind of have to feel like you are Elvis,” said Sogura following his two songs which got a standing ovation and had some fans in the front rows holding their hands to their mouths. “You’ve got to play it up and just do the best you can in a respectful way and when you leave the stage, I’m Steve again.

“I love the crowds and when they’re happy it makes you perform even better, you feed off the crowd and they feed off of you so it’s a two way street.”

Among his more notable achievements as a tribute artist, he was featured in the motion picture Almost Elvis and has had multiple contracts with the Legends in Concert out of Las Vegas, Nev.

“I like these (shows) to reunite with a bunch of friends I’ve made in this business over the years, make the fans happy and we’re all happy doing it,” said Sogura.

Just as it has for the past 16 years the Pacific Northwest Elvis Festival has drawn tribute artists and those who love The King from far and wide.

Pro and non-professional artists come from London, England, Virginia, New Jersey, Oregon, Manitoba, Ontario and Missouri.

Headliners Dean Z and Johnny Lee Memphis were scheduled to perform Saturday night at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

Among the star struck fans and someone who is getting to be a regular at the Penticton festival is Surrey’s Darlene Luniw.

She saw Elvis in person back in 1957 at Vancouver’s Empire Stadium when she was just 12 years old.

“Yes, it does take me back alright, we were in the second row and the tickets cost three dollars and 50 cents,” said Luniw. “Coming here, for myself, of course the Elvis music is number one and the tribute to Elvis but now it’s like a family reunion.

“It’s wonderful, the competition is good and the after parties, the ETA’s (Elvis Tribute Artists) give their time, they don’t get paid for that and it’s real special just sharing the time and the memory of Elvis.”

Sunday’s schedule as always is one of the best of the weekend kicking off with the pancake breakfast, gates open at 7 a.m., followed by the touching gospel show which is by donation, proceeds to the Agur Lake Camp Society ($2 minimum).

During that show there is also a teddy bear toss.

The main event goes at 2 p.m. at the trade and convention centre with the judged finals to decide who will get to go to Memphis, Tenn. in August to compete in the Ultimate Elvis event.

Last year’s pro and people’s choice winner was Corny Rempel (Steinbach, Man.) who is back in 2018 as master of ceremonies.