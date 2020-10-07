Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part of the anniversary celebrations, organized a draw. Tina Giesbrecht won the gift basket, which was presented to her by Paula Laurie, Liz-Anna Waugh, Laura Rayfield and Lorna Hannett. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- Canadian Evergreen
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- 2020 B.C. Winter Games
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map