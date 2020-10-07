Tina Giesbrecht won the hamper presented by [L-R] Paula Laurie, Liz-Anna Waugh, Laura Rayfield and Lorna Hannett. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

Who won Lakes Artisan Centre’s anniversary gift basket?

Lakes Artisan Centre recently celebrated their 10 year anniversary and as part of the anniversary celebrations, organized a draw. Tina Giesbrecht won the gift basket, which was presented to her by Paula Laurie, Liz-Anna Waugh, Laura Rayfield and Lorna Hannett. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Oct. 7, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

