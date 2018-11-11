Who wants to have coffee with Parksville’s mayor?

Karly Blats photo Parksville mayor Ed Mayne receives his chain of office at the inaugural council meeting on Nov. 5.

Parksville residents are invited to join mayor Ed Mayne for ‘Coffee with the Mayor,’ an informal chat on Thursday afternoons.

Appointments are not necessary; residents are encouraged to drop by Parksville City Hall between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on ‘chat’ days.

Started in 2009, it is a relaxed, comfortable forum for residents to meet the mayor and ask questions, discuss issues and offer comments and suggestions; a chance to say what’s on your mind.

“I’m looking forward to the opportunity to speak with residents. This is a chance to meet informally to talk about any topics that are on the minds of our residents,” said Mayne.

‘Coffee with the Mayor’ will start on Nov. 15 and run weekly through to Dec. 13. A new schedule for 2019 will be posted on the city’s website.

Please check the city’s calendar to ensure there are no cancellations.

— Submitted by the City of Parksville