Who pays the most taxes in Princeton?

The mill and the mine are the biggest contributors

So you think you pay a lot in taxes?

The Town of Princeton recently published its 2019 annual report.

Top 10 corporate tax payers are listed as follows:

1.Weyerhaeuser Co. Ltd.

2. Similco Mines Ltd. / Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd.

3. FortisBC Inc.

4. B.C Green Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5. Princeton Standard Pellet Corp.

6. 495234 BC Ltd.

7. B.C. Telephone Co. / Telus Communications Inc.

8.Tikenicol Enterprises Ltd.

9. Parkland Fuel Corp.

10. First West Credit Union

