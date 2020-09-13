Who pays the most taxes in Princeton?

So you think you pay a lot in taxes?
The Town of Princeton recently published its 2019 annual report.
Top 10 corporate tax payers are listed as follows:
1.Weyerhaeuser Co. Ltd.
2. Similco Mines Ltd. / Copper Mountain Mine (BC) Ltd.
3. FortisBC Inc.
4. B.C Green Pharmaceuticals Inc.
5. Princeton Standard Pellet Corp.
6. 495234 BC Ltd.
7. B.C. Telephone Co. / Telus Communications Inc.
8.Tikenicol Enterprises Ltd.
9. Parkland Fuel Corp.
10. First West Credit Union
