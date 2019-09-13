Who is running for MP in Abbotsford?

With the federal election kicking off this week, here’s a look at the local ridings and the candidates running in each.
Abbotsford
The Abbotsford riding composes most – but not all – of Abbotsford. South of Highway 1, it runs from Mt. Lehman Road in the west to the city’s border with Chilliwack in the east. North of Highway 1, it encompasses the bulk of urban Abbotsford. It’s northern boundaries are Upper Maclure and Maclure roads between Mt. Lehman Road and Highway 11, and Bateman, Straiton and McKee roads east of Highway 11.
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
This is a huge riding that encompasses most of rural northern Abbotsford, along with Mission, Fraser Valley communities north of the river, and a huge territory up the Fraser Canyon, stretching all the way to Cache Creek. In Abbotsford, if you’re north of Upper Maclure, Maclure, Bateman, Straiton and Mckee roads. The riding includes Auguston development.
Langley-Aldergrove
This riding encompasses most of Langley, but includes a chunk of west Abbotsford south of Highway 1 and west of Mt. Lehman Road. For coverage of these candidates, watch langleyadvancetimes.com/federal-election.
The candidates
*Those without stories announcing their candidacy have not yet been in contact with The News. Watch for additional stories in the near future.
Abbotsford
Christian Heritage Party: Aeriol Alderking
Conservative Party: Ed Fast (incumbent) STORY
People’s Party of Canada: James Duncan
NDP: Madeleine Sauve STORY
Liberal Party: Seamus Heffernan STORY
Green Party: Stephen Fowler STORY
Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon
Conservative Party: Brad Vis STORY
Liberal Party: Jati Sidhu (incumbent) STORY
Green Party: John Kidder STORY
NDP: Michael Nenn STORY
People’s Party of Canada: Nick Csaszar STORY
Go to abbynews.com/federal-election for the latest coverage of the campaign. Voting day is Oct. 21.