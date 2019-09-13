Who is running for MP in Abbotsford?

With the federal election kicking off this week, here’s a look at the local ridings and the candidates running in each.

Abbotsford

The Abbotsford riding composes most – but not all – of Abbotsford. South of Highway 1, it runs from Mt. Lehman Road in the west to the city’s border with Chilliwack in the east. North of Highway 1, it encompasses the bulk of urban Abbotsford. It’s northern boundaries are Upper Maclure and Maclure roads between Mt. Lehman Road and Highway 11, and Bateman, Straiton and McKee roads east of Highway 11.

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

This is a huge riding that encompasses most of rural northern Abbotsford, along with Mission, Fraser Valley communities north of the river, and a huge territory up the Fraser Canyon, stretching all the way to Cache Creek. In Abbotsford, if you’re north of Upper Maclure, Maclure, Bateman, Straiton and Mckee roads. The riding includes Auguston development.

Langley-Aldergrove

This riding encompasses most of Langley, but includes a chunk of west Abbotsford south of Highway 1 and west of Mt. Lehman Road. For coverage of these candidates, watch langleyadvancetimes.com/federal-election.

Which riding is my neighbourhood in?

Central Park Village: Abbotsford

Mill Lake Park: Abbotsofrd

UFV: Abbotsford

McMillan: Abbotsford

Eagle Mountain: Abbotsford

Sumas Prairie: Abbotsford

Se:math First Nation: Abbotsford

Clayburn Village: mostly Abbotsford

Clearbrook: mostly Abbotsford

Townline Hill: South is Abbotsford, north is Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Downes area: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Matsqui Prairie: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Auguston: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Bradner: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Matsqui First Nation: Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Valley

Aldergrove: Langley-Aldergrove

The candidates

*Those without stories announcing their candidacy have not yet been in contact with The News. Watch for additional stories in the near future.

Abbotsford

Christian Heritage Party: Aeriol Alderking

Conservative Party: Ed Fast (incumbent) STORY

People’s Party of Canada: James Duncan

NDP: Madeleine Sauve STORY

Liberal Party: Seamus Heffernan STORY

Green Party: Stephen Fowler STORY

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon

Conservative Party: Brad Vis STORY

Liberal Party: Jati Sidhu (incumbent) STORY

Green Party: John Kidder STORY

NDP: Michael Nenn STORY

People’s Party of Canada: Nick Csaszar STORY

Go to abbynews.com/federal-election for the latest coverage of the campaign. Voting day is Oct. 21.