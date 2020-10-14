Whitetooth Bistro to re-open

The restaurant will re-open after they reported on Facebook that all staff tested negative for COVID

Whitetooth Bistro is being cautious after a minor COVID exposure incident over the weekend. (Claire Palmer photo)

Whitetooth Bistro will be re-opening on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 9 a.m. after all staff who were potentially exposed to COVID on Saturday tested negative.

The restaurant was closed from Sunday through Wednesday, after an individual received information that they had tested positive for the virus while on the premises.

The individual was on the premises for less than 15 minutes, which is considered a no-risk exposure according to B.C. CDC guidelines. Despite this, the restaurant decided to temporarily close and to sanitize to be cautious.

All staff who were exposed will also be taking two weeks off to be safe.

With the restaurant being short staffed, they will also be closed on Monday, Oct. 19 and Tuesday, Oct. 20. They will be open to their regular hours otherwise.

