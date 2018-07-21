White Rock’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

A rainbow crosswalk was painted in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood Saturday.

White Rock BIA president Ernie Klassen, real estate agent Louise McKnight and her mother-in-law Ruth Allard pitched the idea of a rainbow crosswalk to council last May.

After hearing the presentation, Mayor Wayne Baldwin suggested council support and fund painting the rainbow crosswalk.

A motion from Coun. Lynne Sinclair to have the crosswalk painted was unanimously endorsed.

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk was painted last month. It was vandalized 10 days after it was installed.

@SemiahmooArts plen Air in full swing around town – along with our first rainbow ðŸŒˆ crosswalk . Great day to be in our City today â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/eZzijIN8tq — Helen Fathers (@HelenFathers) July 21, 2018