Rainbow crosswalk at White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

Project completed Saturday

A rainbow crosswalk was painted in White Rock’s Five Corners neighbourhood Saturday.

White Rock BIA president Ernie Klassen, real estate agent Louise McKnight and her mother-in-law Ruth Allard pitched the idea of a rainbow crosswalk to council last May.

After hearing the presentation, Mayor Wayne Baldwin suggested council support and fund painting the rainbow crosswalk.

A motion from Coun. Lynne Sinclair to have the crosswalk painted was unanimously endorsed.

Surrey’s first rainbow crosswalk was painted last month. It was vandalized 10 days after it was installed.

Previous story
Law Creek wildfire still out-of-control
Next story
Mount Conkle fire near Summerland 90 per cent guarded

Just Posted

UPDATE: Nanaimo RCMP say no injures after accident involving artillery gun and taxi

  • 18 hours ago

 

White Rock’s first rainbow crosswalk is installed

 

LETTER: Homeless must be willing to accept help

  • 18 hours ago

 

Summerland to host horseshoe tournaments

 

Most Read