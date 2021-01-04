White Rock’s first baby of 2021 ‘everything we hoped for’

Robert and Arlene Soller welcomed baby Joaquin Primo Soller at just after 5 a.m. Jan. 1. (Contributed photo)

White Rock’s first baby of 2021 arrived just after 5 a.m. Jan. 1.

Welcomed into the world three weeks ahead of his anticipated arrival, Joaquin Primo Soller – weighing in at 2,430 grams – was a blessing for new parents Robert and Arlene Soller.

“We’re so happy,” Robert said Monday. “I just thank the Lord for everything he made for him.”

Joaquin was due Jan. 21, Robert said. The couple has known since early September that their firstborn would be a boy, he added, describing the little one as “everything we hoped for.”

Robert arrived in Canada from the Philippines in 2014, and sponsored Arlene to join him in July 2019.

They call White Rock home, but with no immediate family here, have shared news of Joaquin’s arrival – and his distinction as the first of the year at Peace Arch Hospital – virtually.

The family was comfortable with COVID-19 protocols in place at the hospital, Robert added, and Arlene, he said, is “doing well” following the C-section.

