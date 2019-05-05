White Rock’s East Beach to reopen in June

The City of White Rock has provided an update on the civic projects taking place throughout the city.

City director of engineering and municipal operations Jim Gordon told Peace Arch News via email Friday that the Water Treatment Plant is now fully operational and the test results “continue to be excellent.”

“We are still in the commissioning stage, finalizing the operation of the various controls. It is expected that this will be completed by the end of May,” Gordon wrote.

East Beach

Sections of the city’s waterfront have been turned into a construction site after a violent wind storm Dec. 20 caused significant damage to East Beach and the White Rock Pier.

Earlier this year, the city said more than 500 tons of logs and debris had to be removed from East Beach.

The East Beach promenade is expected to open mid to late June, according to Gordon.

White Rock's East Beach viewed from train. There seems to be lots of work left. While most cities have moved on, White Rock is still recovering from that violent windstorm and high tide that destroyed the pier Dec. 20. pic.twitter.com/iLbrfcBtb1 — Aaron Hinks (@aaron_hinks) April 26, 2019

However, the promenade east of the white rock to the beach access ramp is scheduled to open for beach access May 17.

Memorial Park washrooms.

Although the majority of Memorial Park was open to public access last month, the washrooms remain under construction.

Gordon said that the Memorial Park washrooms are scheduled to open on May 17.

Parkade

The city’s four-storey parkade – titled West Beach Parkade – is to open to the public May 10. The parkade is located at the corner of Vidal Street and Victoria Avenue

Railway crossings.

The Bay Street railway crossing is now open, and the Finlay railway crossing is to open to beach access May 17. However, the promenade will still be under construction.

White Rock Pier

Construction of the White Rock Pier, which received a $1 million grant from the province on Friday, is to begin this month.

Gordon wrote that a barge will begin moving on site early next week, and the city is anticipating the project to be complete by the end of August.

Thursday, a community-based fundraising committee, Friends of the Pier, announced plans to raise $2 million to help rebuild the city pier.