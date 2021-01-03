White Rock’s Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion COVID-19 outbreak declared over

Currently, there are three active outbreaks at care homes in South Surrey and White Rock

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at the Al Hogg Pavilion, located on the Peace Arch Hospital grounds in White Rock. (File photo)

Fraser Health says a COVID-19 outbreak at White Rock’s Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion has been declared over.

On Nov. 13, Fraser Health declared an outbreak at the facility after a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19. Dr. Al Hogg Pavilion is a long-term care facility in White Rock owned and operated by Fraser Health.

The outbreak was declared over on Dec. 31.

“With the implementation of comprehensive strategies to prevent and respond to COVID-19 in care facilities, there are no longer any COVID-19 cases at this location,” Fraser Health said in a statement.

Currently, there are three active outbreaks at care homes in South Surrey and White Rock, including at Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge (declared Dec. 3), Evergreen Baptist Care Society (declared Dec. 22), and Morgan Place (declared Nov. 26).

