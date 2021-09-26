White Rock’s ‘Cosmic Alley’ one step closer to official status

White Rock council has given third reading to the bylaw amendment that enables official renaming of Marine Lane – the laneway stretching behind Marine Drive, between Martin and Finlay Streets – to ‘Cosmic Alley.’ (Aaron Hinks file photo)

White Rock’s renaming of ‘Cosmic Alley’ is one step closer to being official.

Council at its Sept. 20 meeting gave first, second and third reading – with Coun. Erika Johanson opposed – to an amendment to the city’s street naming and house numbering bylaw to enable a stretch of laneway north of Marine Drive between Martin and Finlay Streets, known as ‘Marine Lane,’ to have the moniker.

Council in March unanimously supported a renaming motion put forward by Coun. David Chesney, and in April endorsed placing new blue city heritage signs at each crossing.

In presenting his original motion, Chesney noted the alley was the hub of support for the ‘Cosmic Alley Cowboys’ ball team — and the site of numerous fondly remembered block-party celebrations — dating back to the 1960s.

He said the alley was “very ingrained” in White Rock history, while his motion prompted Mayor Darryl Walker to reminisce about playing weekend ball games against the Cosmic Alley Cowboys at Crescent Park.

At the Sept. 20 meeting, Johanson said she could no longer support the renaming due to “trouble” she got in from residents for the March endorsement.

“One resident said it had a questionable history and it shouldn’t have been honoured in this way,” she explained.

Director of engineering and municipal operations Jim Gordon confirmed that residents were not consulted on the name change.

“This was approved at council, and we followed council direction,” he said, in response to a question from Johanson.

Coun. Scott Kristjanson described the renaming as “a very cool idea.”

“I love the history of it,” he said.

