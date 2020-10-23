White Rock’s Al Hogg Pavilion site of latest COVID-19 outbreak

At least four Semiahmoo Peninsula health-care facilities are among 18 in B.C. with active outbreaks

The Al Hogg Pavilion at Peace Arch Hospital is the latest health-care facility in the province to have COVID-19.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an outbreak at the White Rock site during a media briefing Thursday (Oct. 22).

It brings the number of active outbreaks at long-term care or assisted-living facilities in B.C. to 18. Among those, at least three others are also at Semiahmoo Peninsula sites: Evergreen Baptist Care Society in White Rock, and Peace Portal Seniors Village and Rosemary Heights Seniors Village in South Surrey.

The Evergreen Baptist outbreak was declared on Oct. 19, Peace Portal on Sept. 24 and Rosemary Heights on Oct. 17.

Other local facilities for which outbreaks have been declared over include Chartwell Crescent Gardens and White Rock Seniors Village. In both of those cases, the outbreak was declared after a staff member tested positive for the virus.

