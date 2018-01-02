A satellite view of White Rock. (Google)

White Rock seeks source of smell

Mystery odour pervades areas of city, Peninsula

  • Jan. 2, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Responding to reports of a lingering bad smell around the Five Corners-City Hall Tuesday afternoon, the City of White Rock says it also extends to various areas of South Surrey and Langley.

A PSA on the city’s Facebook page says “we are aware of a smell that some describe as natural gas, manure or rotten eggs,” adds that, while Fortis BC is investigating, it can be confirmed that the odour is not coming from either a city or Metro Vancouver facility, or the Cherry Point Refinery in the US.

The PSA says that information received indicates that a facility around 172 Street and 8 Avenue may be the source of the odour, but that investigation continues.

More to come…

