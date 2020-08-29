White Rock restaurant closes temporarily as staff member tests positive for COVID-19

All other employees have tested negative, says owner

According to a Facebook post on Friday (Aug. 28), Uli’s Restaurant in White Rock is closed until Sept. 8 as an employee has tested positive for COVID-19. (Image: Google Maps)

Uli’s Restaurant in White Rock will be closed until Sept. 8 after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post on Friday (Aug. 28) from owner Tyson Blume, a staff member tested positive and is “currently recovering under isolation.”

The post adds that “health authorities” have been contacted “with all information,” and it’s been determined it’s not a risk to staff or customers.

“However, for your safety and our comfort, the rest of our team have been tested of our own volition. All tests have come back negative,” said Blume.

Despite having clearance from health officials to open, Blume said, “all staff have agreed to self-isolate for two weeks to be absolutely certain we can ensure the safety of our co-workers, families, and valued guests.”

Surrey Now Leader