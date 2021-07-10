White Rock ‘Re-tooling’ panel to discuss reconciliation, diversity and equality

Monday night event at Spirit Stage in Semiahmoo Park is free and open to all

A panel discussion on reconciliation, diversity and equality, dubbed a ‘Re-tooling’ is set for 6 p.m. at the Spirit Stage in Semiahmoo Park. It begins at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 12. Admission is free but registration is required. (unsplash.com photo)

It’s being billed as a ‘Re-tooling.’

A panel discussion about finding and using new tools in conversations about reconciliation, diversity and equality, is scheduled to take place in White Rock Monday evening, July 12.

“People of all ages, hues, abilities, genders and orientations are warmly welcomed at this event, kindly hosted by the Semiahmoo First Nation on its ancestral lands,” reads a poster promoting the panel discussion, which begins at 6 p.m. at the Spirit Stage at Semiahmoo Park (15700 Marine Dr.)

Taking part in the panel will be:

• Joanne Charles, Semiahmoo First Nation councillor;

• Gordie Hogg, past mayor, MLA and MP for South Surrey/White Rock;

• Lizzie Allan, co-founder of Hilarapy;

• Marie Sabine, member of the board of UNITI (Semiahmoo House Society, Peninsula Estates Housing Society and the Semiahmoo Foundation);

• Krista Milne, self-advocate supported by Jill Glennie, Semiahmoo House;

• Olyvia Gue, Sana Shams and Esther Zhang, students and community activists;

• Dr. Farhan Haque, psychiatrist and chair of the White Rock Muslim Association,

The discussion will be moderated by Deb Salh.

Re-tooling is a free event, but anyone planning to attend is asked to register. You can do so by clicking here.

Peace Arch News