White Rock RCMP to launch CounterAttack this Canada Day weekend

White Rock RCMP is to launch its summer counter attack program this Canada Day weekend. (File photo)

White Rock RCMP is to focus on catching impaired drivers, through its summer CounterAttack program, this Canada Day weekend.

Whether impairment is caused by drugs or alcohol, White Rock RCMP will be conducting random road checks throughout the summer.

“We want to encourage everybody to get out and enjoy their summer, but to do so responsibly, in a way that does not endanger themselves or others,” Const. Chantal Sears said in a news release.

“If you have consumed liquor or drugs, don’t get behind the wheel and drive. Our officers will be out ensuring that the roadways are safe for everyone.”

The release notes that getting home safe is a shared responsibility.

“Take your turn being the designated driver – your friends and family will thank you,” the release said.

If no one is able to be a designated driver, police say to consider taking a taxi, public transit, or calling a friend.

B.C. is considered to have the toughest drinking laws in Canada. Being caught while driving impaired can result in a driving suspension from 24 hours to 90 days, vehicle impoundment, fines from $600 to $4,060, jail time, mandatory rehabilitation or installation of an ignition interlock device.

“If you crash while driving impaired, you’re likely in breach of your insurance policy. That means you could be personally responsible for 100 per cent of the costs if you damage someone else’s property or injure them,” the release notes.