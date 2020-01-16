White Rock RCMP tells public to yield to pedestrians at marked crosswalks

White Rock RCMP issued a reminder to residents Thursday afternoon that pedestrians have right-of-way at marked crosswalks.

“We are seeing new crosswalks in White Rock due to construction and roadwork being completed. It is imperative that drivers stop for pedestrians at all marked crosswalks. We want everyone to get to their destination safely, whether on foot or by motor vehicle,” Const. Chantal Sears said in a news release.

The release notes that White Rock RCMP has received a number of complaints from residents about pedestrian safety.

Pedestrians are reminded to wear reflective clothing when possible, and use marked crosswalks.

“White Rock RCMP members will be assisting with road safety and we will be stopping drivers who fail to yield for pedestrians,” the release states.

Failing to yield to a pedestrian comes with a $167 fine and three points.