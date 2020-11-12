White Rock RCMP seeking 40-year-old in connection with break-and-enter

Jason Hubertus Traa, 40, also wanted in Surrey, Burnaby and Vancouver

Jason Traa, 40, is wanted by White Rock RCMP in connection with a break-and-enter in May 2020. (White Rock RCMP photo)

White Rock RCMP is asking for public assistance in locating a man who is wanted on numerous warrants in White Rock, as well as three other cities.

Jason Hubertus Traa, 40, is wanted in connection with a White Rock break-and-enter from May 2020.

He is described as a Caucasian male, five-foot-11 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Traa also has warrants out for his arrest in Vancouver, Burnaby and Surrey.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the White Rock RCMP at 778-593-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

