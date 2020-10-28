White Rock RCMP searching for wanted man

Richard John Lewis is wanted on warrants for assault, uttering threats

White Rock RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.

In a news release issued Wednesday, Mounties say 45-year-old White Rock resident Richard John Lewis is wanted on warrants for assault and uttering threats.

Police describe Lewis as Caucasian, approximately 5’10” with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the White Rock RCMP detachment at 778-593-3600 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

