White Rock RCMP searching for wanted man

White Rock RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man.
In a news release issued Wednesday, Mounties say 45-year-old White Rock resident Richard John Lewis is wanted on warrants for assault and uttering threats.
Police describe Lewis as Caucasian, approximately 5’10” with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts are asked to call the White Rock RCMP detachment at 778-593-3600 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).