White Rock RCMP kick off distracted driving blitz

Officers to pay particular attention to distracted drivers this month

File photoWhite Rock RCMP Const. Chantal Sears checks for distracted drivers on Marine Drive from the vantage point of a seat on the C361 bus last year.

Starting today (March 1), White Rock RCMP will be paying particular attention to motorists who can’t ignore their phones while behind the wheel.

The White Rock detachment is joining police forces across the province by participating in distracted driving prevention month.

According to an RCMP news release, police will be targeting distracted drivers “in a variety of ways.”

READ MORE: Be on the lookout for pedestrians as weather, daylight limits visibility: ICBC

“We are still seeing numerous people texting, emailing, checking and using their electronic devices while driving.

“We have heard a variety of excuses… and we have also seen motor vehicle crashes that were preventable had the driver left their device alone,” Const. Chantal Sears said in the release.

“If your vehicle is in drive, you are not permitted to use an electronic device, which includes being stopped at a stop sign or red light.”

Sears said if it’s an urgent matter that requires communication, motorists are to pull over safely, put their vehicle in park and remain stationary until the conversation is over.

Fines for using electronic devices while driving start at $368 and four penalty points.