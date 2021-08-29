White Rock police log 26 per cent fewer traffic ‘interactions’ in July

White Rock RCMP is reporting 26 per cent fewer interactions with motorists last month compared to June. (File photo/White Rock RCMP Twitter graphic)

White Rock RCMP has shared its July traffic-enforcement stats, with the numbers showing a significant drop in police-motorist interactions compared to the month previous.

In all, officers logged 341 interactions with motorists last month, compared to 463 in June – a 26 per cent difference.

#WhiteRock traffic enforcement map for July 2021. 341 police-motorist interactions for the month, speeding & disobeying stop signs are top offences. pic.twitter.com/5u7PSogKpv — White Rock RCMP (@WhiteRockRCMP) August 18, 2021

High-enforcement areas were Marine Drive, where officers made 63 traffic stops along the strip east of Findlay Street and a further 57 stops west of Findlay. Two other areas highlighted were North Bluff Road, with 58 stops, and Johnston Road, with 47.

Speeding and disobeying stop signs topped the list of offences, the Mounties note in a tweet sharing the stats and pinpointing stop locations.

Police began making such data public in May – 408 stops were noted that month – an effort Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls said at the time was aimed at strengthening community- and intelligence-led traffic enforcement, as well as increasing communication with the public.

The data shared does not include traffic stops where no documentation was served to the driver.

April’s interactions numbered 204.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

