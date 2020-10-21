White Rock Players present Matt and Ben in physically-distanced reading

Play imagines how the award-winning script of Good Will Hunting came to be

Lori Tych (left, as Ben) and Rebecca Sutherland (as Matt) star in White Rock Players Club’s limited-audience, physically-distanced staged reading of Matt and Ben, Oct. 21 to 25 at the White Rock Playhouse.

If you’ve ever wondered how actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck came up with the Oscar-winning original script for the 1997 movie hit Good Will Hunting, you’re not alone.

Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers wondered the same thing. And in the process of wondering, they created their own fantastical re-imagining of the circumstances – which, in turn, became an award-winner for them.

The resulting play, Matt and Ben, was named the best overall production of the 2002 New York International Fringe Festival – and it’s now coming to the stage of White Rock Playhouse as the next in White Rock Players Club’s series of limited-audience, physically-distanced staged readings.

Matt and Ben will be presented in five performances; Wednesday, Oct 21 to Friday, Oct. 23 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 24 and Sunday, Oct. 25 in 2:30 p.m. matinees only.

In this quirky, humorous take on the creative process, Matt is played by Rebecca Sutherland (Don’t Dress For Dinner) and his partner Ben is played by Lori Tych (of last year’s Dracula, The Bloody Truth, who recently shared CTC best-actress honours for her work in that play).

While they are working to adapt a classic book for the screen, the unimaginable happens – a script falls from the sky (or is it the ceiling?), leaving our heroes with a dilemma: what does it mean – and where do they go from there?

Helming the production is prolific actor Ben Odberg (a frequent collaborator with Tych, including Dracula, The Bloody Truth).

In a media release, Players Club past-president Fred Partridge said the volunteer organization is taking provincial guidelines to limit virus spread very seriously during current pandemic conditions.

“Our balcony is closed and the main auditorium will be limited to 50 seats,” he said. “There will be no reserved seating, to allow audience members to maximize the distance between groups.”

He added that all patrons are required to wear a mask and to stay home if they are feeling unwell. All touch surfaces will be sanitized, he said, and hand sanitizer will be available in several locations in the lobby.

Each performance is approximately 90 minutes long, with no intermission, and the concession has limited options.

Tickets (available at the door only) will be $15.

