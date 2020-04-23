White Rock man wins $16 million jackpot

A White Rock resident is B.C.’s newest millionaire, after matching all six numbers in the April 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.
Tibor Tusnady, a retired pharmacist, won $16.4 million in the draw. His ticket – purchased at the Crescent Road Esso station in South Surrey – was the only one in Canada to win the jackpot.
“It’s a big, big shock,” Tusnady, 63, said during a Facebook live interview with BCLC interim president and CEO Greg Moore. “I already warned the bank I’m coming with a big cheque.”
The virtual celebration was BCLC’s first.
