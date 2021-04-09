White Rock lowers flags, lights pier in tribute to Prince Philip

Duke of Edinburgh 'left an impression on people everywhere,' says mayor

The City of White Rock will light up its pier and lower its flags in recognition of Prince Philip, who died Friday morning (April 9). (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese photo/File photo)

The City of White Rock has joined countries and people around the globe in paying tribute to Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh’s death Friday (April 9). He was 99.

“On behalf of City Council and the residents of White Rock, I would like to express my condolences to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, and the entire Royal Family at their time of loss,” Mayor Darryl Walker said in a news release.

“Prince Philip has left an impression on people everywhere and will be remembered for his enduring service on behalf of the Royal Family.”

The prince has been described as irascible and tough-minded, but also for fulfilling more than 20,000 royal engagements to boost British interests at home and abroad.

He spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle.

White Rock’s tribute is expected to continue until after the funeral, the date of which has yet to be set.

– with files from Associated Press

