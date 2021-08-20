White Rock Lake wildfire damage above Westside Road to be assessed when it’s safe: RDNO

The glow of fires burn on the hills above Westside Road as seen from Head of the Lake Thursday, Aug. 18. (Neville Jason Bottiglieri photo)

Damage assessments on properties above Westside Road will be done when it’s safe to do so, the Regional District of North Okanagan said Friday.

The White Rock Lake wildfire is actively burning in the RDNO’s portion between Pinaus and Bouleau lakes and an evacuation order is still in effect but residents are calling officials asking for property-specific information.

“We empathize with what residents are going through at this time and understand the desire for immediate answers and access to their properties,” said David Sewell, Director of the RDNO Emergency Operations Centre.

Stress levels are high and the district is urging people to avoid abusive and offensive language when speaking with local authorities and representatives.

The district reminds residents its committed to sharing accurate information as quickly as possible but this area is still an active wildfire zone.

Its focus is on supporting BC Wildfire Services and first responders fighting the fire and lifting the evacuation order as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Assessment and reporting of property damage will occur once the risk of more loss has subsided.

