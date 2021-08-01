White Rock Lake fire incident command post shifts to North Okanagan

Command post in Penticton moving to Vernon 'in near future;' fire now at 32,000 hectares

A helicopter delivers water onto the White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Westwold on July 24. (BC Wildfire Services)

With the fire growing and four regional districts and a local First Nations band involved, the B.C. Wildfire Service is moving its incident command post on the White Rock Lake Wildfire from Penticton to Vernon.

No specific date for the move has been set.

“In the near future, our incident management team will be relocating to Vernon where we will be better situated to manage the White Rock Lake incident,” said fire information officer Hannah Swift during a weekend update on the blaze near Westwold.

Swift said Sunday, Aug. 1, there was an aggressive overnight fire growth observed along the south flank where much of the fire perimeter crossed the Salmon River Forest Service Road, which upgraded the size of the fire to 32,000 hectares.

Evacuation orders and alerts issued by Regional District of North Okanagan, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Okanagan Indian Band, Central Okanagan Regional District and Thompson Nicola Regional District remain in effect.

OKIB issued another evacuation order Sunday, Aug. 1, for a number of properties on the southwest side of Okanagan Lake near Parkers Cove and Whiteman’s Creek areas.

The BC Wildfire Service has implemented an Area Restriction Order in the vicinity of the White Rock Lake wildfire. This Area Restriction Order took effect at noon, July 27, and will remain in place until noon, Oct. 15, or until it is rescinded.

A total of 99 firefighters, 10 helicopters, seven danger tree assessors/fallers, 39 pieces of heavy equipment, 10 support staff and a BCWS incident management team are working on the fire.

BCWS also issued an update on the Bunting Road fire 41 kilometres northeast of Lumby Sunday, Aug. 1, at 1:40 p.m.

The fire is listed at 4,932 hectares in size and classified as Out of Control.

“Fire crews have reported seeing people drive past closures into the active fire area, creating a safety hazard not only to themselves but also to the responders in this active worksite,” said BCWS.

Helicopters have been grounded due to visibility from the heavy smoke in the area.

Very steep terrain in heavy fuel types and the fire continues to strip up and roll down as it makes its way south.

An evacuation order for the 66 properties from the 10,0000 block to 17,000 block of Mabel Lake Forest Service Road – including properties known as Cottonwoods – remains in effect, and the Mabel Lake Forest Service Road remains closed.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indian Band issues evacuation order for several North Westside properties

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News