An aerial photo from the White Rock Lake wildfire. (BC Wildfire Service)

White Rock Lake fire grows to 9414 ha

High temperatures and increased winds have resulted in increased fire activity

  • Jul. 25, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The White Rock Lake fire is now estimated at 9414 ha.

High temperatures and increased winds have resulted in increased fire activity and smoke, according to a tweet by BC Wildfire. Crews are continuing to battle the fire and more growth is expected. Crews are working hard to reinforce guard lines and protect critical infrastructure.

Twenty-seven firefighters, six helicopters and 38 pieces of heavy equipment were assigned to the fire on Sunday, July 25.

The fire was discovered on Thursday, July 13 and suspected cause is still unknown. The fire is classified as out of control.

