White Rock breaks temperature record

B.C. city was the hottest in all of Canada

White Rock broke temperature records Friday (Nov. 16). The city was also the hottest throughout Canada. (Tracy Holmes photo)

White Rock was the hottest spot in all of Canada Friday (Nov. 16) at 15.7 C.

The city previously held a record for 15.2 C in 2008. The coldest temperature recorded in White Rock on Nov. 16 was in 1955 at -8.3 C.

While White Rock was the hottest city in the country on Friday, the coldest temperature recorded was -42.8 C in Eureka, Nunavut. In B.C. the coldest temperature recorded was -24.9 C at the Fort Nelson Airport.

Along with White Rock, four other weather stations across the province broke temperature records.

RELATED: 5 B.C. cities break temperature records

lauren.collins@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter