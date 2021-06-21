White Rock breaks 83-year-old weather record on Father’s Day

White Rock beach was buzzing with activity on Father’s Day, which saw the temperatures in the area hit a record high. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Father’s Day was a hot one in White Rock – record-setting, in fact.

The heat wave that hit the Lower Mainland and other parts of B.C. over the weekend – just a few days before the first day of summer – led to record-setting temperatures in three communities, including White Rock.

On Sunday, the mercury in White Rock rose to 28.7 C, which broke the city’s old record of 27.2 C – a mark set all the way back in 1938.

• READ ALSO: White Rock beach buzzing with activity on Father’s Day

Other cites to see record highs were Hope (32.5 C) and Squamish, which saw temperatures reach 30.2 C, which was half a degree hotter than its previous high.

According to Environment Canada forecasts, the run of hot weather will continue in White Rock and elsewhere for the next few days, with Monday’s daytime high expected to be 25 C, with 24 C forecast for Tuesday. The forecast dips a degree or two midweek before expected highs between 26 C and 28 C again for the coming weekend.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News