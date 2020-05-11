White Rock breaks 79-year-old weather record

Temperature of 29.1 recorded in city on May 10, beating old mark of 26.7

With the tide out, a family takes advantage of the sunny weather with a walk along the sand at White Rock Beach Monday. On Sunday, the city set new record-high temperature of 29.1 C. (Aaron Hinks photo)

Several British Columbia cities to set new record high temperatures Sunday, including White Rock, which broke a nearly 80-year-old mark.

Thermometers around the seaside city reached 29.1 C, according to Environment Canada. That mark – deemed ‘preliminary’ by the federal weather department – is significantly higher than the old mark of 26.7 C, which was set on May 10, 1941.

Other regions that set temperatures records for May 10 included Abbotsford, Bella Bella, Comox, Courtenay, Esquimalt, Gonzales Point (near Victoria), Hope, Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Sandspit, Squamish and four different locations in Victoria.

Haines Junction in the Yukon also saw a record high Sunday.

On March 20, 2019, White Rock broke a 51-year-old weather record, as the temperature soared to 19.8 C, beating the old mark of 17.8 C that was set in 1968.

Temperatures records in the White Rock area have been kept since 1929, Environment Canada notes.

Though the City of White Rock’s Marine Drive parking lots and nearby parkade remained closed last weekend – as did the beachfront promenade and pier – and despite Mayor Darryl Walker’s repeated pleas for out-of-city visitors to steer clear, the beach was a popular spot for people looking to soak up some of that record-breaking warmth.

Both east and west beach – each home to the beach’s two access points – were hot spots for visitors both Saturday and Sunday.

editorial@peacearchnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Peace Arch News