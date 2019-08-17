White Rock Beer For The Pier to go on sale early this week

Restaurants, bars and liquor stores from Vancouver to Chilliwack will sell new brew

Raising a can to toast the restoration of the White Rock Pier are, from left, Friends of the Pier chair Bob Bezubiak, White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon, Blue Frog proprietor Kelly Breaks, White Rock-South Surrey Chamber of Commerce executive director Ritu Khanna, Mayor Darryl Walker and Friends of the Pier committee member Debbie Ward. (Alex Browne photo)

Just in time for the end of summer, residents and visitors alike will be able to raise a toast to the restoration of White Rock’s iconic pier – with a new, specially-brewed beer.

The pier is scheduled to be open for foot traffic by Aug. 31.

But starting early this week the new White Rock Beer For The Pier will be making its way to restaurants, bars and liquor stores from Vancouver to Chilliwack as both a canned and on-tap product.

“But distribution will be heavily focused on White Rock and South Surrey to make sure we get the proper exposure,” said Friends of the Pier chair Bob Bezubiak.

Bezubiak launched the new product on Thursday at White Rock’s Blue Frog Studios – where it will also be in stock in canned form at the historic bar, once a part of media baron W.R. Hearst’s famed ‘castle’ at San Simeon.

Also there for the launch were Mayor Darryl Walker, White Rock BIA executive director Alex Nixon, South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce executive director Ritu Khanna, Blue Frog proprietor Kelly Breaks and Friends of the Pier committee member Debbie Ward.

A collaboration with Three Dogs Brewing and White Rock Beach Brewing Company, the beer is being brewed by Trading Post Brewing, who, Bezubiak explained, have the production resources for such widespread distribution.

Available in a four-pack of cans for a competitive price point, the beer is described as a Kolsch-style light lager made with ‘Lumberjack’ hops, and the first production run of 3,000 is expected to last “anywhere from four to six weeks” while a new batch is brewed, Bezubiak said.

Part of the proceeds from each beer will be going to fundraising for the complete restoration of the more than 100-year-old pier, reckoned to be the longest in Canada, which was seriously damaged in a violent windstorm on Dec. 20.

While a 100-foot section that collapsed is all but rebuilt, estimates are still being made for the total restoration of the pier, which could be in the $11 million to $13 million range, Bezubiak said, for which the city has applied for still-pending federal and provincial funding.

Bezubiak said that while the beer will help raise funds it’s also likely to have a life beyond immediate fundraising efforst.

“More than just fundraising for the pier, we want to use it to help bring people into the community,” he said.

alexbrowne@peacearchnews.com